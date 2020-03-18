(Re)Calling the Past

Since I have been keeping a low profile at home, like everyone else, I am taking the opportunity to go through my thousands of shots and organize them with Lightroom. Not only am I feeling like I am accomplishing a lot, but I am enjoying the memories these shots are bringing back/

This one was taken early on a fine September morning at a local golf course that has a fountain (in the background of this pic) by the entrance.

So - I decided to upload the memory rather than leave another blank spot in my calendar.