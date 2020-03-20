Previous
The Yellow Door by farmreporter
Photo 1609

The Yellow Door

This yellow door is so out of place. The brightness and cheeriness of it contrasts so much with the dull drabness of the surrounding barn walls.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Wendy

