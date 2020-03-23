Previous
The Melt Is On by farmreporter
The Melt Is On

Shadow is much too civilized to get his feet dirty so he calmly walked along the edge while Prince played in the muddy water.
For the Pets Outside challenge.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

@farmreporter
