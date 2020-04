The Cornwall Armory

I did not realize that the Cornwall Armory brought back fond memories for Hubby's uncle, who did his training here until he mentioned it when he saw the photo I took of my grandson when we were out doing out Nana photo day.

The Cornwall Armory was home to the SDG Highlanders, which was the battalion that he joined in the Second World War.

So, I decided to brighten his day by sending all kinds of photos of the place to him.

Taken on April 1st on way to deliver product to my youngest