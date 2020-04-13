Sign up
Never Give Up
I stumbled upon the best Motivational speech ever while doing some research on Google.
Give it a listen!
The photo of the patient nesting dove is from 2006 - before I joined 365.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBuIGBCF9jc
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2446
photos
150
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D80
Taken
13th May 2006 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motivation
,
dove
,
tenacity
