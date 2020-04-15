Previous
52 Week Challenge - Industrial by farmreporter
Photo 1633

52 Week Challenge - Industrial

Glengarry County is more of an agricultural area than industrial, but it is home to one world famous industry.
Alexandria Moulding produces the finest moulding for high end homes and offices.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Photo Details

