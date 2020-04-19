The War Torn Land

Saxa @overalvandaan challenged me to try Dutch angle for this week’s get pushed challenge. Interestingly enough, it was not the Dutch who invented it. It comes from Classic German film and is probably a mispronunciation of the word ‘Deutsch’.
Wikipedia describes “the Dutch angle, also known as Dutch tilt, canted angle, oblique angle or German angle, is a type of camera shot where the camera is set at an angle on its roll axis so that the shot is composed with vertical lines at an angle to the side of the frame, or so that the horizon line of the shot is not parallel with the bottom of the camera frame. This produces a viewpoint akin to tilting one’s head to the side.”
This creates a psychological uneasiness where things feel off-kilter, unsteady, and unusual according to Eric Kim in his Online Photography Workshop. I processed my shot with split toning to further exaggerate the tension in the shot.
Hubby says it looks like a World War Two shot - hence the title.
It was interesting to figure out what would work for this style and it is interesting to see how the two angles from the road and the row of trees intersect to create the tension.