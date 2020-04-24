Previous
The Red Line by farmreporter
Another Duo Tone experiment while waiting on hold to deal with government bureaucracy. And it turns out that they cannot help me!
Oh well, learning about tone curves and the rest so not really time wasted.
Wendy

ace
Sally Ings ace
Quite a cool result. I have also played around a bit with duotone. I will post on the weekend.
April 24th, 2020  
