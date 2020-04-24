Sign up
Photo 1638
The Red Line
Another Duo Tone experiment while waiting on hold to deal with government bureaucracy. And it turns out that they cannot help me!
Oh well, learning about tone curves and the rest so not really time wasted.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
2
1
Life SOOC
NIKON D7200
8th August 2019 7:40am
red
train
blue
duo tone
tone curves
darkroom-duotone
Sally Ings
ace
Quite a cool result. I have also played around a bit with duotone. I will post on the weekend.
April 24th, 2020
