52 Week Challenge - Red

Red Wins!

I saw this cute Tic-Tac-Toe game in the local cheese factory so I purchased it for the boys when they get bored at Nana's ,,, not that they ever get bored while here!

Maybe I will give it to them when Nana needs some quiet time after keeping them occupied outside!

This 52 Week Challenge is the colour Red and states "Red is a powerful colour in photography. Find something red and create a composition of it.

I find this shot boring and may re-do this one.