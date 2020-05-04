Sign up
Photo 1650
Planting Time
The cold and blowy weather is not stopping farmers from doing their field work. The wind does make for dramatic dust clouds behind the tractors!
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
2490
photos
151
followers
122
following
Views
3
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th May 2020 11:17am
Tags
field
,
spraying
,
tractor
,
scenesoftheroad-19
