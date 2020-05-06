Previous
52 Week Challenge - Fire by farmreporter
Photo 1652

52 Week Challenge - Fire

We are under a fire ban at the moment because of the Covid-19 pandemic,
So, I made one with one of my spirea shrubs that is just coming into leaf. (and it is not really a fire but l think it looks like one)
Wendy

