52 Week Challenge - Eggs
Eggs ... and that's it! The only requirement was that my image included a bird's egg.
The instructions also said I had to get creative and give an EGGcellent capture. (that was their words, though I thought it was very punny!)
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Life SOOC
NIKON D7200
12th May 2020 5:55pm
eggs
wsb-52wc-2020
52wc-2020-w10
