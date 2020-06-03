Previous
Waiting Patiently by farmreporter
Photo 1663

Waiting Patiently

Shadow can never understand why I stop to point the camera at weeds when there is walking to be done. He just lays down and waits patiently knowing that I will eventually come to my senses and start to walk once again.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Rob Z ace
LOL Wendy - it must seem so strange to them. My Zoe does exactly the same thing. :)
June 4th, 2020  
