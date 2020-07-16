Previous
Next
Where's Neowise? by farmreporter
Photo 1701

Where's Neowise?

I have not been successful finding Comet Neowise yet.
But, going out to try has provided some great photo opportunities for me.
This is looking north-west over Island Park in Alexandria, Ontario.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise