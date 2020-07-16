Sign up
Photo 1701
Where's Neowise?
I have not been successful finding Comet Neowise yet.
But, going out to try has provided some great photo opportunities for me.
This is looking north-west over Island Park in Alexandria, Ontario.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
blue hour
