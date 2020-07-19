Sign up
Photo 1711
Quiet Time for Mom
This covid thing has given me lots of time to spend with my youngest and her two boys (and my camera).
The boys were with me when she took some precious time to relax and reflect without them hanging onto her.
We all need time like that!
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
0
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2613
photos
150
followers
123
following
470% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th July 2020 1:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
high key
,
relax
,
pensive
,
lake
,
dock
