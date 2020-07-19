Previous
Quiet Time for Mom by farmreporter
Photo 1711

Quiet Time for Mom

This covid thing has given me lots of time to spend with my youngest and her two boys (and my camera).
The boys were with me when she took some precious time to relax and reflect without them hanging onto her.
We all need time like that!
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
