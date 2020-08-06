Group f-64 BW Challenge

It's the mushroom season here on the farm so I grabbed the macro lens and tripod, braved a long sleeve cotton shirt in the heat to ward off the mosquitoes, and headed to the woods with dogs in tow.

I was rewarded with a ton of shots.

This shot is very similar to the one I used for the macro challenge but I did do more than just convert it to B&W.

I wanted to have an exceptionally well focused shot for this BW challenge since one of the mandates of the f-64 group was sharp focus and clarity.

So, I did a focus stack since I do not have either a full frame camera or a lens with a f-64 aperture.

They would not have approved of photo manipulation, but ... you do what you gotta do to get the job done!