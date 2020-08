Fern Study in Black and White

Jacqueline @jacqbb challenged me to take a photo using diagonal lines to create something beautiful for the get pushed challenge.Also for the Black and White challenge of the f/64 group,From the The name referred to the smallest aperture available in large-format view cameras at the time and it signaled the group’s conviction that photographs should celebrate rather than disguise the medium’s unrivaled capacity to present the world “as it is.”While I did not find an exact replication of this fern in their portfolio, I believe that this could easily be an example of their work which had sharp focus.