Fern Study in Black and White

Jacqueline @jacqbb challenged me to take a photo using diagonal lines to create something beautiful for the get pushed challenge.
Also for the Black and White challenge of the f/64 group,
From the The name referred to the smallest aperture available in large-format view cameras at the time and it signaled the group’s conviction that photographs should celebrate rather than disguise the medium’s unrivaled capacity to present the world “as it is.”
While I did not find an exact replication of this fern in their portfolio, I believe that this could easily be an example of their work which had sharp focus.