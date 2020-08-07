Previous
Fern Study in Black and White by farmreporter
Fern Study in Black and White

Jacqueline @jacqbb challenged me to take a photo using diagonal lines to create something beautiful for the get pushed challenge.
Also for the Black and White challenge of the f/64 group,
From the The name referred to the smallest aperture available in large-format view cameras at the time and it signaled the group’s conviction that photographs should celebrate rather than disguise the medium’s unrivaled capacity to present the world “as it is.”
While I did not find an exact replication of this fern in their portfolio, I believe that this could easily be an example of their work which had sharp focus.
Wendy

@farmreporter
Wendy
Anne ❀ ace
Beautiful details and lighting
August 9th, 2020  
Vickie M ace
Beautiful details.
August 9th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
August 9th, 2020  
Sylvia ace
Love it in b&w, very dramatic.
August 9th, 2020  
