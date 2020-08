Macro - Found in Nature Challenge

It's the mushroom season here on the farm so I grabbed the macro lens and tripod, braved a long sleeve cotton shirt in the heat to ward off the mosquitoes, and headed to the woods with dogs in tow.

I was rewarded with a ton of shots.

I was so pleased that I was able to flip this mushroom over without damaging its' very deep gills.

This is a six shot focus stack of the underside of a mushroom.