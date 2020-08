The Ever Changing Light

I was heading home from another wonderful day with my grandsons on the beach when I saw the rails glowing in the light as I crossed the tracks.

It's a quiet country road so I slammed the truck into reverse, grabbed my camera and took a shot.

I realized that I could do far more justice to this scene if I used my tripod to use a better ISO and aperture setting.

But, the sun set behind the trees in the few minutes it took for me to get and set up my tripod. The moment was gone.