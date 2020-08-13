Previous
Not Edward Weston by farmreporter
Photo 1736

Not Edward Weston

I enjoyed Larry L's @lsquared Black and White Group f/64 challenge so much that I am continuing to emulate some of their photos.
I have got to admit that I am BEGINNING (just beginning) to enjoy black and white,
Edward Weston was one of the original seven artists in this group, along with Ansel Adams and Imogen Cunningham. His Pepper #30 was his most famous work.
This is not it - took this shot and then discovered it is not at all like it.
Besides - the focus is not good with this shot.
But, it does fill a hole in my album.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
