Old Time Threshing Party

One of our neighbours were having their annual threshing bee and family barbecue so I stopped in for some photos.

They use all antique machinery and do it the old way - which means lots of manual labour. So nice to see some traditions remembered, if only for memory's sake!

I was then asked to do do a family portrait for them and I was happy to oblige, especially when they made the threshing machine the star of the photo!