Somewhere in Ontario

This was taken on Day 1 of our driving trip from our home in Eastern Ontario to the Cariboo Country of British Columbia.

We drove a total of just over 1200 Kilometres in 18 days. While photography played an important part of our trip, I could not devote much time to it.

Most of my shots, like this one, were taken when we stopped for a break or let the dogs out for some exercise.

The trip out to BC was the rushed portion with very few stops. We intended to take a more leisurely trip back.