Photo 1842
Inverted World
Another for the abstract challenge. This one is actually a field of snow with a row of trees behind that I inverted for fun.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2795
photos
149
followers
120
following
504% complete
View this month »
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
23rd January 2021 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
abstract
,
bw
,
invert
,
abstract-49
