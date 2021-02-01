Previous
Abstracted In Colour by farmreporter
Photo 1852

Abstracted In Colour

It's WAYY too cold out to go outside today so I put on my macro lens, played around, and then edited them for the abstract challenge.
There is always something you can do with the camera!!
1st February 2021

Wendy

@farmreporter
Photo Details

