Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1894
World Wide Minute
I was actually shopping in the store at 5:47 pm but snapped this photo as soon as I got out.
Not the most exciting moment of my life lol!!
Wendy Beswick
Alexandria, Ontario, Canada
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2916
photos
160
followers
119
following
518% complete
View this month »
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
Latest from all albums
530
1891
531
1892
532
533
1893
1894
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
15th March 2021 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
grocery
,
wwm2021
judith deacon
ace
At least you remembered, I only remembered when I started seeing pictures on 365. It's such a great idea seeing the simple images of daily life around the world.
March 16th, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
haha gotta love that sign warning you t park at your own risk.But that's what you get for being independent LOL.
Nice pov!
March 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Nice pov!