World Wide Minute by farmreporter
Photo 1894

World Wide Minute

I was actually shopping in the store at 5:47 pm but snapped this photo as soon as I got out.
Not the most exciting moment of my life lol!!
Wendy Beswick
Alexandria, Ontario, Canada
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Wendy

judith deacon ace
At least you remembered, I only remembered when I started seeing pictures on 365. It's such a great idea seeing the simple images of daily life around the world.
March 16th, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
haha gotta love that sign warning you t park at your own risk.But that's what you get for being independent LOL.
Nice pov!
March 16th, 2021  
