Photo 1895
Church on the Hill
For the latest black and white challenge which is Silhouettes.
This challenge ends today so I rushed out to grab a couple of entries. I would never get anything done if it were not for the last minute - lol!!
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th March 2021 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
church
,
silhouette
,
steeple
,
bw
,
bw-60
