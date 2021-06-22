Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1955
Cleaning Fence-line
It's an annual tradition on the farm before letting the cows into the new field.
Hubby is cleaning out the overhanging branches that could fall onto the electric fence. Can't have that or the cows will wander!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3011
photos
159
followers
118
following
535% complete
View this month »
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
Latest from all albums
558
1952
1953
323
1954
324
325
1955
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd June 2021 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
work
,
hubby
,
chain-saw
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close