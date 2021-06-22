Previous
Next
Cleaning Fence-line by farmreporter
Photo 1955

Cleaning Fence-line

It's an annual tradition on the farm before letting the cows into the new field.
Hubby is cleaning out the overhanging branches that could fall onto the electric fence. Can't have that or the cows will wander!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
535% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise