Stopped to take a pic of a barn ... by farmreporter
Stopped to take a pic of a barn ...

... and these lovely flowers called to me as well!
Hubby was complaining (and laughing) when he saw me clean out the weeds in front of it to get a better view of them.
He has the patience of Job when we go on a photo drive.
Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
