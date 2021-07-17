52 Week Challenge - Filll the Frame

Previous
This challenge is an oldie but a goodie. Fill the frame with your subject.
I rather liked the texture of the old stone wall on St. Mary's Church in Williamstown.
The workmanship of that arch is amazing.
Wendy

Kathy ace
Great workmanship in that arched window. A very old church that belies its age.
July 19th, 2021  
