Photo 1969
52 Week Challenge - Filll the Frame
This challenge is an oldie but a goodie. Fill the frame with your subject.
I rather liked the texture of the old stone wall on St. Mary's Church in Williamstown.
The workmanship of that arch is amazing.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3027
photos
159
followers
117
following
5
1
Life SOOC
NIKON D7200
18th July 2021 12:54pm
Tags
stone
,
arch
,
fill the frame
,
wsb-52wc-2021
,
52wc-2021-w28
Kathy
ace
Great workmanship in that arched window. A very old church that belies its age.
July 19th, 2021
