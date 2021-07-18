Sign up
Photo 1970
Down a Country Road
Sundays are turning out to be our photo drive day.
Hubby and I load up the dogs and just cruise the back roads. So relaxing!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
1
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3027
photos
159
followers
117
following
539% complete
View this month »
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th July 2021 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
bw
Kathy
ace
What fun. I remember doing this with my husband.
July 19th, 2021
