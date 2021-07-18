Previous
Down a Country Road by farmreporter
Photo 1970

Down a Country Road

Sundays are turning out to be our photo drive day.
Hubby and I load up the dogs and just cruise the back roads. So relaxing!
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Wendy

ace
Kathy ace
What fun. I remember doing this with my husband.
July 19th, 2021  
