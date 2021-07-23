Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1975
Decisive Moment in Black and White
No -
I would not consider this a truly decisive moment even though it does capture his melancholy mood that disappeared shortly after.
But, I am using this photo to advertise the challenge as well as to act as my quick link to the entries.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3032
photos
159
followers
117
following
541% complete
View this month »
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
21st July 2021 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gorilla
,
bw
,
bw-64
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close