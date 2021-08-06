Sign up
Photo 1987
Nobody Lives Here Anymore
I find old and abandoned homesteads rather sad. I always wonder who lived there and why they moved.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Tags
house
,
field
,
abandoned
,
hay
,
bw
,
bales
Kathy
ace
I have the same thoughts. In addition, I wonder how could it be left empty for so long.
August 9th, 2021
