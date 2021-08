The Blacksmith

The forges were burning hot at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan yesterday. I just knew that the higher ISO required for the interior of the blacksmith shop would make this the perfect subject for the latest technique challenge which is make some noise.

The challenge says that adding some noise can change the mood of a photograph adding drama and texture. While it’s particularly effective in black and white photography, I loved the grittiness of the colour version instead.