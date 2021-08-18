Previous
Next
Ruins at the Casselman Dam by farmreporter
Photo 1997

Ruins at the Casselman Dam

I have done some online research to find local places of interest since Hubby and I have started a tradition of doing Sunday drives.
This is the ruins in Casselman, Ontario.

Here is some info on them:
J.H. Coupal constructed a 460’ dam across the Nation River in 1908 to provide electricity for his flour mill, home, and neighbours. The local council entered in a 30 year agreement with him to supply electricity to the rest of the village on the condition they only use it from 4pm to midnight to ensure he has enough water to supply his mill during the day.

Check out this link for more information:
http://www.capitalgems.ca/dam-ruins-casselman.html
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful narrative. Snd a gorgeous place.
August 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise