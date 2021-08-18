Ruins at the Casselman Dam

I have done some online research to find local places of interest since Hubby and I have started a tradition of doing Sunday drives.This is the ruins in Casselman, Ontario.Here is some info on them:J.H. Coupal constructed a 460’ dam across the Nation River in 1908 to provide electricity for his flour mill, home, and neighbours. The local council entered in a 30 year agreement with him to supply electricity to the rest of the village on the condition they only use it from 4pm to midnight to ensure he has enough water to supply his mill during the day.Check out this link for more information: