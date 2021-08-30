L'Original Range Lighthouse

As a country girl and farmer who is constantly on the lookout for photos of farm life and animals; Vikki @summerfield introduced me to a subject I had never considered.
She wanted to increase her portfolio of lighthouse photos so I did a search of lighthouses in our area. I discovered three within comfortable driving distance. Unfortunately, this was as close as we could get to this particular one.
Yes - it is still a working lighthouse.
I'm sure Vikki got a closer view of this but I wanted to make a pano of the shore.