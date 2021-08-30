Previous
L'Original Range Lighthouse by farmreporter
Photo 2001

L'Original Range Lighthouse

As a country girl and farmer who is constantly on the lookout for photos of farm life and animals; Vikki @summerfield introduced me to a subject I had never considered.
She wanted to increase her portfolio of lighthouse photos so I did a search of lighthouses in our area. I discovered three within comfortable driving distance. Unfortunately, this was as close as we could get to this particular one.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is a cute tiny light house. is it still in working condition? I expected seeing the lighthouse at the tip of the island.
September 4th, 2021  
Wendy ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Yes - it is still a working lighthouse.
I'm sure Vikki got a closer view of this but I wanted to make a pano of the shore.
September 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
