ICM Gone Wild by farmreporter
Photo 2001

ICM Gone Wild

This is what happens when you chase a grandson through the park while carrying a camera.
I then increased the saturation and go this.
Got to have some fun sometimes!
For the abstract challenge.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is cool!
September 3rd, 2021  
