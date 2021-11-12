Canada's National War Memorial

Adi (@adi314) invited me to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial.From the Veterans website:The National War Memorial, also known as “The Response,” is a cenotaph symbolizing the sacrifice of all Canadian Armed Forces personnel who have served Canada in time of war in the cause of peace and freedom--past, present and future. The memorial is the site of the national Remembrance Day Ceremony on November 11.The National War Memorial was first unveiled in 1939 to commemorate the response of Canadians in the First World War 1914-1918. Over the years, the memorial has come to symbolize the sacrifice of all Canadians who have served Canada in time of war and was rededicated to their honour.While I have always wanted to attend the National Remembrance Day ceremony, and it was precious to attend, I was disappointed that we could not get closer. This is a highly cropped shot at the end of the ceremony when most of the personnel had left. I was pleased to get some cadre in front of the statue.