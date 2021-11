Freshly Squeezed Juice

My grandmother had a glass juicer like this when I was a little girl. So, I went searching for one for the mundane juice challenge.

You would not believe how many people my age who also said that their mother or grandmother used to have one like that but they do not.

I have an ugly red plastic one. Everyone has ugly plastic ones.

But, I finally was able to borrow this one from a camera club friend. Thank you!