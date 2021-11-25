Previous
Next
Delighted with the Find ... by farmreporter
Photo 2048

Delighted with the Find ...

... but not so delighted with the result.
I know that I am just whining and this is really my fault that I did not do better.
So I was delighted to find this mushroom with tiny crystals along the gills.
Unfortunately, I could not get a good focus or close enough to it.
It was getting dark and it was getting cold and it was getting close to supper and I was hungry and too lazy to haul out my tripod to do a focus stack.
But ... I should have taken the time to haul out my tripod so I could lower the ISO to have less noise, and to be able to do a focus stack.
This could have been a better shot.
Oh well ....... I won't enter it into the macro challenge!
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Neat find!
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise