Delighted with the Find ...

... but not so delighted with the result.

I know that I am just whining and this is really my fault that I did not do better.

So I was delighted to find this mushroom with tiny crystals along the gills.

Unfortunately, I could not get a good focus or close enough to it.

It was getting dark and it was getting cold and it was getting close to supper and I was hungry and too lazy to haul out my tripod to do a focus stack.

But ... I should have taken the time to haul out my tripod so I could lower the ISO to have less noise, and to be able to do a focus stack.

This could have been a better shot.

Oh well ....... I won't enter it into the macro challenge!

