Previous
Next
Photo 2049
It's a Bad Habit
Adi
@adi314
challenged me to show a bad habit.
Fortunately, as a photographer, I have a cooperative Hubby who smokes.
Unfortunately, as a wife, I have a Hubby who smokes.
But, he is well on his way to kicking the habit!
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
1
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3156
photos
148
followers
112
following
561% complete
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
28th November 2021 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smoke
,
cigarettes
,
bw
,
get-pushed-487
Wendy
ace
@adi314
Here is one bad habit shot, Adi.
I did a few more while we were doing this and will sit down now to see what I can get!
November 29th, 2021
