Previous
Next
It's a Bad Habit by farmreporter
Photo 2049

It's a Bad Habit

Adi @adi314 challenged me to show a bad habit.
Fortunately, as a photographer, I have a cooperative Hubby who smokes.
Unfortunately, as a wife, I have a Hubby who smokes.
But, he is well on his way to kicking the habit!
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@adi314
Here is one bad habit shot, Adi.
I did a few more while we were doing this and will sit down now to see what I can get!
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise