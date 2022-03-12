Previous
Nipigon Bridge by farmreporter
Photo 2106

Nipigon Bridge

The rising sun made the bridge glow when we left Nipigon this morning.
Only one more day of driving to get home once again.
12th March 2022

Wendy

farmreporter
