The Melt is On by farmreporter
The Melt is On

I went out searching for leading lines for the 52 Week Challenge as well as for my get pushed challenge from Jackie but did not like this at the time.
But, I do like it as a Scene from the Road, so I am posting it for that!
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Wendy

JackieR ace
241 challenge photo!! Fabulous
March 20th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Love the rich contrast in this
March 20th, 2022  
Wendy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
What's a 241 challenge, Jackie? Is it something I should tag this for?
March 20th, 2022  
