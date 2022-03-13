Sign up
Photo 2108
The Melt is On
I went out searching for leading lines for the 52 Week Challenge as well as for my get pushed challenge from Jackie but did not like this at the time.
But, I do like it as a Scene from the Road, so I am posting it for that!
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
sunset
mud
truck
fisheye
melt
scenesoftheroad-42
JackieR
ace
241 challenge photo!! Fabulous
March 20th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Love the rich contrast in this
March 20th, 2022
Wendy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
What's a 241 challenge, Jackie? Is it something I should tag this for?
March 20th, 2022
What's a 241 challenge, Jackie? Is it something I should tag this for?