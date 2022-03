Get Cracking!

This is an attempted two-fer.

The theme of the Black and White challenge is shallow Depth of field. What a great theme for black and white so my fresh out of the chicken coop eggs filled in for me.

The macro challenge is Eggs so I attempted to do a macro of the eggs but think this is actually just a close-up instead.

Oh, well! There is still some time to get a better macro although the B&W portion ends today.