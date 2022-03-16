Sign up
Photo 2108
Lafarge Exshaw Cement Plant
Another shot from the passenger seat on a dreary day,
This plant just west of Kananaskis as you head towards Banff on Highway 1A.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Wendy
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Tags
trees
,
cement
,
industry
,
alberta
Krista Marson
ace
cool shot
March 17th, 2022
