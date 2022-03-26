Previous
Next
In Honour of Jonathon Critchley by farmreporter
Photo 2120

In Honour of Jonathon Critchley

@30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to enter the latest artist challenge which she is hosting.
According to Jackie, Jonathan Critchley loves photographing million pound Camargue horses, Icelandic ponies, waves and parts of boats to make abstract forms that he often places off centre to the right,
This pony is actually looking right, so he is placed more in the centre than off-centre like Critchley’s work and I did not think about flipping the photo until just now so I could have easily done that with this.
Oh well …. I do have another photo I can do that with and I just might before the artist challenge ends.

Info on the challenge can be found here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46263/fine-artist-challenge-jonathan-chritchley

This is the photo that has inspired this shot.
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/ICEHORSES/8/caption-thumbs
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Here is one entry into your challenge, Jackie (and the response for the get pushed challenge).
More to come when I figure out how to do this in PS!
March 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise