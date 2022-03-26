In Honour of Jonathon Critchley

@30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to enter the latest artist challenge which she is hosting.
According to Jackie, Jonathan Critchley loves photographing million pound Camargue horses, Icelandic ponies, waves and parts of boats to make abstract forms that he often places off centre to the right,
This pony is actually looking right, so he is placed more in the centre than off-centre like Critchley’s work and I did not think about flipping the photo until just now so I could have easily done that with this.
Oh well …. I do have another photo I can do that with and I just might before the artist challenge ends.
More to come when I figure out how to do this in PS!