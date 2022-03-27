Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2120
Cold Hard Cash
Well - what else would you call coins that are frozen into the snow and ice?
For the minimal challenge that ends today.
Also for the song title challenge even though the song is a Christmas one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4wOkFtfhCw
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3244
photos
155
followers
102
following
580% complete
View this month »
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
27th March 2022 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
coins
,
minimal-27
,
songtitle-84
Sally Ings
ace
Love your title.
We are partnered in the get pushed challenge this week. I have had a look through the list of your previous challenges and looked at your tagged pictures. I do not recall seeing a challenge or picture relating to shoes. So my challenge is for you to get creative and show shoes. It is entirely up to you how you want to portray them. Hope you will have fun with this.
March 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
We are partnered in the get pushed challenge this week. I have had a look through the list of your previous challenges and looked at your tagged pictures. I do not recall seeing a challenge or picture relating to shoes. So my challenge is for you to get creative and show shoes. It is entirely up to you how you want to portray them. Hope you will have fun with this.