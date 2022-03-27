Previous
Next
Cold Hard Cash by farmreporter
Photo 2120

Cold Hard Cash

Well - what else would you call coins that are frozen into the snow and ice?
For the minimal challenge that ends today.
Also for the song title challenge even though the song is a Christmas one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4wOkFtfhCw
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Love your title.
We are partnered in the get pushed challenge this week. I have had a look through the list of your previous challenges and looked at your tagged pictures. I do not recall seeing a challenge or picture relating to shoes. So my challenge is for you to get creative and show shoes. It is entirely up to you how you want to portray them. Hope you will have fun with this.
March 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise