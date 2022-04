52 Week Challenge - Something You Made

This is only a small portion of the very first needlework I did.

I enjoy doing needlework and will probably pick it up once again when we get settled in Alberta.

Week 13 of the 52 Week Challenge said:

We all make things whether it be a cup of coffee, a meal or an elaborate art/craftwork. Show us what you made. No photo’s of your kids. Yes you made them, but think of something else.