Somewhere Along the Way by farmreporter
Photo 2140

Somewhere Along the Way

We left weather that was warm and sunny with nary a speck of snow.
We were most surprised to find lots of snow and ice still on the lakes through Northern Ontario.
We should not have been surprised though. It was only late April, after all!
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Wendy

