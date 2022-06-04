Sign up
Photo 2147
Redwing Blackbird
This guy graciously agreed to come out of hiding in the fir tree and pose on the end of a branch for me.
I just had to take the opportunity to snap his photo as I just happened to have my camera in hand!
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
bird
,
redwing blackbird
,
30dayswild2022
Lou Ann
ace
You couldn’t have planned the shot any better.
June 5th, 2022
