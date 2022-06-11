Sign up
Photo 2152
Look Out Below! Coming In Fast!
These long legged Black-neck Stilts look so uncoordinated and comical when they land that I had to spend a half hour trying to capture one on camera.
So glad I did.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
10th June 2022 8:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crash
,
fly
,
land
,
sixws-131
