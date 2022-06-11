Previous
Look Out Below! Coming In Fast! by farmreporter
Photo 2152

Look Out Below! Coming In Fast!

These long legged Black-neck Stilts look so uncoordinated and comical when they land that I had to spend a half hour trying to capture one on camera.
So glad I did.
11th June 2022

Wendy

@farmreporter
Photo Details

